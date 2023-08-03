Wrestling veteran sends warning to WWE regarding LA Knight

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently warned WWE of the possibility of them losing their opportunity to push LA Knight while he is extremely popular.

The 40-year-old SmackDown star joined the company in 2021. After spending about a year in NXT, Knight made his main roster debut on the blue brand. He has since become one of the most popular superstars in WWE. However, he is yet to receive a significant push.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed Knight's status in the Stamford-based company. He claimed WWE is taking too long to push the popular SmackDown star.

"I think they have taken too long. And as usual, my example always been sometimes when a guy's hot and you don't strike while the iron's hot, it's hard to get the iron hot again, you know what I'm saying. So, I mean this guy is one of the most over guys in the last few years. You need to take advantage of that. And maybe it is a slow burn but I think they are taking a litte too long," he said. [11:32 - 11:58]

Konnan previously urged WWE star LA Knight to stand up for himself

LA Knight was rumored to receive a push several times over the past months. However, it never happened. During a previous episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan urged the 40-year-old superstar to stand up for himself.

The wrestling veteran warned Knight he could get lost if he remained quiet.

"I do think that LA Knight should not be quiet because that's how you get lost. Because right now he's really hot and if they don't do stuff with him or he doesn't like stand up, he could lose that heat very quickly. You know, people get tired of people trying to do something with him. And the bad part about that is it's when they try to restart him again, now you've got a 50-50 chance of it not working or working again. Why not now that his heat ride that wave?"

