"[He] should not be quiet" - Wrestling veteran urges LA Knight to stand up for himself in WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed SmackDown Superstar LA Knight's future in WWE.

Knight initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2013. However, he was released the following year. After working in other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, for several years, the 40-year-old returned to WWE in 2021. He is currently active on SmackDown. Nevertheless, Knight is yet to receive a significant push despite being over with fans.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed a fan's question about Knight possibly not caring to receive a push since he is over 40 and getting a six-figure paycheck.

"I was just talking to somebody that was telling me that he was too old to be on WWE and I told him the same thing that I told Johnny Ace when he brought that up with me. Because I went there for a commentator's job and then Johnny Ace was like, 'Yeah, how old are you?' And I was like, I gave him at that time whatever I was, 37 or something, and he was like, he goes, 'Yeah, you're too old.' And I was like, 'Why? Are you gonna flash my age on the TV? Plus, your brother is here and he's older than me.' But he was always full of sh*t anyways," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"Yeah, that's what are they gonna do? Put LA Knight's thing there. And I do think that LA Knight should not be quiet because that's how you get lost. Because right now he's really hot and if they don't do stuff with him or he doesn't like stand up, he could lose that heat very quickly. You know, people get tired of people trying to do something with him. And the bad part about that is it's when they try to restart him again, now you've got a 50-50 chance of it not working or working again. Why not now that his heat ride that wave?" [From 01:15 to 02:17]

LA Knight recently vowed to win a title in WWE

Next Friday on SmackDown, LA Knight will square off against Cameron Grimes, Sheamus, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a Fatal-Four-Way match. If he wins the bout, the 40-year-old will face LWO's Santos Escobar for a shot at Austin Theory's United States Championship. Escober earned his spot after defeating A.J. Styles, Butch, and Grayson Waller on the Blue Brand.

Last night, LA Knight cut a promo in which he vowed to become a champion.

"Sooner or later, one way or another, you will be calling me CHAMP! YEAH!" Knight said.

