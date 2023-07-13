WWE should book LA Knight against current champion for SummerSlam, according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently urged WWE to book LA Knight in a program with the current United States Champion Austin Theory heading into SummerSlam next month.

Theory has held the United States Championship since November of last year. Over the past few months, the 25-year-old successfully defended his title against several top superstars, including John Cena, Bobby Lashley, and Sheamus. His latest title defense came last Friday when he defeated The Celtic Warrior to retain his championship on SmackDown.

Speaking on the latest Keepin' It 100 episode, Disco Inferno suggested that the Stamford-based company should book a storyline between Theory and LA Knight heading into SummerSlam, dubbing it "four weeks' worth of TV."

"Put freakin' what's his name against him in four weeks' worth of TV. Our boy LA Knight. Build up to a U.S. Title Match. You know, just do TV with this guy. Both of them are good on the mic. One guy is young. One guy is older. They both look like a million bucks. It looks like two grown men fighting each other out there. They got good physiques. They work a good basic style and everything. I would, that's actually not a bad idea. I like Knight to go after Austin Theory for the U.S. Title," he said. [10:30 - 11:02]

WWE Creative has failed Austin Theory, according to Disco Inferno. Check out his comments here.

Konnan also believes WWE should book LA Knight vs Austin Theory

During the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno's co-host, wrestling veteran Konnan, agreed that WWE should book LA Knight to face Austin Theory.

The former WCW star explained that the company is not doing anything with both superstars.

"Yes, same thing, bro. I mean, they're not doing sh*t with Knight. They're not doing sh*t with the other guy. He's lost a lot of steam. I thought he might have heat but they would have probably taken the title off of him by now. You just need to put him in with a babyface that's over, like Riddle or Rey [Mysterio] or, you know, Strowman," he said. [11:08 - 11:26]

Did Triple H drop the ball with Austin Theory? Check out why fans think it's his biggest mistake as WWE CCO here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes