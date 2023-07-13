Ever since Triple H took up the role of Chief Content Officer, fans have witnessed a significant transition in the WWE product. It heralded a new beginning for the superstars, as many underrated talents started to get the spotlight. However, one superstar who is stuck in the web of a creative paradox is Austin Theory. The United States Champion has yet to unfurl his wings under Hunter's regime.

Despite being one of the company's finest talents, Triple H has not yet harnessed Theory's potential on the main roster. The young star won the MITB briefcase last year only to end up with a failed cash-in, and for a mid-card title, no less. It was the first time fans felt discontent with Hunter's booking. Following that, the WWE CCO made a trivial change to Theory's character.

Although the 25-year-old went on to win the US Championship, it didn't create the desired impact, and his bookings remained nugatory under Triple H. WWE then handed him a match against John Cena at WrestleMania 39, which proved disastrous. Hunter's decision to boost Theory's career with a win over Cena backfired as fans started hating his character more.

With time, Austin Theory started to lose his luster, and fans started to lose interest. Despite being the US Champion, WWE has failed to give him proper storylines and feuds since WrestleMania. Thus, fans are disgruntled with Triple H and believe that Hunter is the reason behind Theory's downfall on the main roster.

Exploring the positive aspects of Triple H as the CCO

WWE saw huge success under HHH's regime

Triple H has brought significant changes to the WWE product compared to Vince McMahon's Era. The WWE CCO always listens to the fans and usually gives them the kind of show they want to see. One such example is the rise of Sami Zayn in the build to WrestleMania 39.

Under his regime, The Game uplifted the mid-card titles, making them prestigious again. Moreover, he focused on long-term storytelling and the culmination of storylines in the most subtle way. The Bloodline saga is one such example that stands as the epitome of long-term storytelling.

Moreover, Hunter focused on the quality of matches and gave the fans some astounding moments to rejoice over on WWE television. With him at the helm, there has been unpredictability in the outcome of the matches, which has left fans on the edge of their seats.

Under the Cerebral Assassin, WWE's stock has hit all-time highs, and the company has broken live attendance records. The Stamford-based promotion has seen tremendous success under his regime, and the momentum doesn't look to be slowing anytime soon.

