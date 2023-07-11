4 potential stipulations for Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023

The Bloodline saga with Roman Reigns at the helm transcended the art of storytelling and emerged as the most enthralling thing on WWE television. From drama to emotions, it has been a roller coaster ride in the past few months. The epic storyline will finally culminate at SummerSlam when Jey Uso and Roman Reigns lock horns in a one-on-one match.

WWE is likely to add a unique stipulation to the match, making it one of the most compelling matches of all time. The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will come full circle as The Bloodline saga saw its genesis from these two superstars in 2020. Let's look at four potential stipulations for Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

#4. Falls count anywhere match

This stipulation has always escalated rivalries to the next level, as superstars can fight anywhere to get a pinfall victory. With both Bloodline members aiming to get an eye for an eye, they can brawl all over the Ford Field Arena, leaving fans astounded.

While Jey Uso would seek retribution for everything that Reigns has done to The Usos, The Tribal Chief is determined to subjugate him. Therefore, the falls count anywhere match could prove to be one of the best stipulations. It could unlock various possibilities and give the fans a grueling match at SummerSlam.

#3. Winner becomes Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

The Bloodline saga has revolved around the Samoan legacy and The Head of the Table that lies at the summit of the hierarchy. Roman Reigns currently holds the position of The Tribal Chief, and the storyline has been swirling around it. However, Jey Uso pulled off the unthinkable at MITB, breaking Reigns' dominant streak.

Therefore, WWE could invoke the lineage of the Samoan tale with the stipulation that the winner of the match will become The Tribal Chief. This could truly unfold the wings of this storyline and keep fans on the edge of their seats. Jey Uso will look to rise above the subjugation and claim Roman's position as The Tribal Chief.

#2. No Disqualification match

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Reigns vs. Jey Uso III is on the horizon, LFG!!



#SmackDown Jey Uso is coming for Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.Reigns vs. Jey Uso III is on the horizon, LFG!! Jey Uso is coming for Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. 🔥 Reigns vs. Jey Uso III is on the horizon, LFG!!#SmackDown https://t.co/BNdNuTGdWu

From the use of weapons to outside interference, No Disqualification matches have seen everything and come with a complete package. Therefore, it could be the perfect stipulation between Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso that WWE might look to book. With both superstars using steel chairs, kendo sticks, tables, and everything else, it could prove to be a gruesome match and steal the show at SummerSlam.

Moreover, outside interference will also play a vital role in crafting the finish of the match and could result in a conundrum all over the arena. The stipulation looks to be apt considering the magnitude of the rivalry between the Samoan cousins. Both superstars would look to inflict maximum punishment, making implausible use of the stipulation.

#1. I Quit match

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

WWE is weaving a tale that will be remembered for years to come. An "I Quit" match between Jey Uso and Roman will see the full circle of The Bloodline saga, as it all began with the same stipulation. Therefore, there couldn't be a better way to close the last chapter between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Jey Uso, who lost to Reigns at Hell in a Cell 2020 in an I Quit match, will look for payback this time. On the other hand, The Tribal Chief would make sure to repeat the same fate and vanquish Jey Uso once again. Both superstars will look to torment each other in the match. The Bloodline tale will perhaps witness its last chapter at SummerSlam 2023, and WWE could officially make it an 'I Quit' match.

Poll : 0 votes