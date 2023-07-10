Epic stipulation to return after 1014 days for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023? Major possibility

After an epic Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank on July 1, Roman Reigns is seemingly set to defend his title against Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023. A new champion could be crowned at the event.

Money in the Bank featured Roman Reigns teaming up with Solo Sikoa to battle The Usos in the show's main event. The twins won after Jey became the first man to pin his cousin in over three years. The two will expectedly battle at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

Considering the importance of the imminent bout and the history between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, the two could once again battle in a Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match. The first time the stipulation was used in WWE was at Hell in a Cell 2020, where The Tribal Chief assaulted an injured Jimmy Uso to make Jey utter the words "I Quit."

ycipsss | Undisputed 4EVA 🏅 @ycipsssWW Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso inside Hell in a Cell is still the BEST match of Roman's entire Universal Championship reign. Storytelling at it's finest. Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso inside Hell in a Cell is still the BEST match of Roman's entire Universal Championship reign. Storytelling at it's finest. https://t.co/QN7f7xmTmt

Nothing is confirmed right now, but the stipulation's return after 1014 days will make perfect sense at SummerSlam 2023. The condition could also force Reigns and Jey to battle one-on-one without the interference of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's potential match at WWE SummerSlam 2023 has been three years in the making

The build-up to the possible epic showdown between Reigns and Jey at SummerSlam 2023 started almost three years when the latter lost to The Tribal Chief at Hell in a Cell in October 2020.

While Main Event Jey Uso joined his cousin and turned heel, fans still wanted to see the underdog become champion. Over the last three years, several stars like Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn pointed out that Jey deserved to be the real Tribal Chief. Still, Roman Reigns manipulated his cousin into thinking otherwise.

Now that Jimmy has finally made his brother realize his self-worth, Jey Uso could go on to dethrone his cousin to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

