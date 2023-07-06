Roman Reigns currently has his hands full amid his rivalry with The Usos. However, that could conclude soon, as a ghost from his past could make an appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Roman Reigns has been the undisputed face of the company for the last few years. His monumental reign began at WWE Payback 2020, where he dethroned "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as the Universal Champion in a triple threat match involving Braun Strowman. Wyatt made a return last year but didn't go after Reigns.

Bray Wyatt could realistically make a comeback, following his absence since March, and target The Head of The Table at SummerSlam 2023, as the company has seemingly dropped hints as well. After three long years, the promotion announced the return of Payback - the very event where Wyatt lost his title to Roman Reigns.

Also, a video was uploaded on WWE's Instagram handle featuring Reigns' attack on The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020. It may also be a subliminal hint that Bray Wyatt could return at SummerSlam 2023, possibly as The Fiend, to exact revenge on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns could lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023 even if Bray Wyatt doesn't return

As noted earlier, The Tribal Chief is heavily involved in a rivalry with former stablemates Jimmy and Jey Uso. He teamed up with Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2023 and suffered his first-ever pinfall in over three years at the hands of Jey Uso.

Considering Jey is the first man to pin Roman Reigns in such an extended period, he has seemingly earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He is heavily rumored to face his cousin in the main event of SummerSlam 2023.

Looking at the support he is getting from fans and his history with The Head of The Table, he can very well become the new champion at SummerSlam to end the longest title reign of this generation.

