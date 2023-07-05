Is WWE's "hint" of Bray Wyatt returning as The Fiend real? Revealing the truth

After a long wait, WWE finally witnessed the return of Bray Wyatt in 2022. However, The Fiend was nowhere to be seen. Fans have recently been buzzing over the potential return of the character.

Bray Wyatt was last seen before WrestleMania 39 during his feud with Bobby Lashley. Unfortunately, he suffered an undisclosed illness and hasn't returned ever since. Amid his absence, there has been speculation of him reverting to his previous gimmick by bringing back The Fiend.

A fan on Twitter recently pointed out that Wyatt's profile image on the company's website is "updated" to a picture of The Fiend, possibly hinting at the persona's comeback.

However, the truth is that WWE had not really updated the image since before the former world champion's return to the promotion last year. The image has portrayed The Fiend as the profile image for years, and some fans just happened to notice it recently.

In conclusion, the company has not yet hinted at a return of Wyatt's alter-ego.

Bray Wyatt's last appearance as The Fiend was met with mixed reactions

Leading up to WWE WrestleMania 37, The Eater of Worlds was involved in a heated rivalry with Randy Orton. The two finally squared off at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the booking of the bout received questionable reactions.

Alexa Bliss accompanied Bray Wyatt to the ringside as usual, but during the match, she betrayed him bizarrely without a clear explanation. She displayed some cryptic antics outside the ring, seemingly signifying betrayal. The Fiend was distracted by Little Miss Bliss, and Randy Orton capitalized with a devastating RKO for the victory.

The bout was shorter than expected, and the ending wasn't received well by the majority of the audience. At the RAW episode following WrestleMania, Wyatt appeared for the last time before getting released from his contract. Fans didn't see him for a very long time before he made a monumental comeback in the conclusion to the White Rabbit campaign at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

