WATCH: Jey Uso to finally dethrone Roman Reigns? What's next

Jey Uso finally pinned Roman Reigns after 1294 days at WWE Money in the Bank, and now he has challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Jey was Roman's right-hand man in The Bloodline, but as the cracks in the group started to develop, Jimmy and Jey Uso turned on the world champion.

In 2020, Jey was Roman's first opponent en route to the historic reign. The storyline ended with Jey acknowledging Roman as The Tribal Chief and standing alongside him. This started The Bloodline faction, with Jimmy Uso joining a few months later and Solo Sikoa becoming the Enforcer of the group in 2022.

Now that the group is falling apart, the unresolved tension between Jey and Roman could reignite their rivalry. The unfinished business from their past encounters could serve as the catalyst for a compelling rematch. As Jey was Reigns' first opponent at the start of the reign, it seems fitting that he should end Roman's reign.

