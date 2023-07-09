Jey Uso breaks silence after Roman Reigns' actions on SmackDown, sends message to injured Jimmy Uso

In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso finally broke his silence.

This week's show started with The Tribal Court, with The Usos and The Bloodline once again confronting one another. During the segment, Reigns initially crowned Jey the new Head of the Table, only for him to low-blow him and pull off a major swerve.

The segment ended with Jey being forced to watch Jimmy Uso get brutally attacked by Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jimmy was eventually carried out in an ambulance, as he suffered an injury (in kayfabe, at least).

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Jey posted an Instagram story featuring himself and Jimmy. He sent a three-word message to his brother.

"I GOT U [blood drop emoji]," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story and his message to Jimmy:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Jey Uso breaks silence after SmackDown Jey Uso breaks silence after SmackDown https://t.co/4PMp2H9MLe

Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu recently commented on The Bloodline storyline featuring Jimmy and Jey Uso

Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu recently commented on The Bloodline storyline and provided his honest take on it.

Speaking on Koffin Radio, Fatu explained how entertained he was by the storyline. He even mentioned the angle has been a long-term project and is quite successful.

"I’m getting goosebumps right now just talking about it. Nah, but as a family member, I mean come on man. I’m entertained uce. We gotta remember, this hasn’t just been going on for six months or seven month run. We’re talking about three years uce, you know? And I get emotional when we talk about it. Sorry man, because this is how real it is though, you know what I’m saying? My family, it’s not just been this," Fatu said.

Fatu added:

"Come on bro, eight weeks in a row, over two million — the numbers don’t lie. So, sorry if I get emotional, choked up about it. It’s because I feel what they’re doing and I love it and I f**king love it. But overall, big dog Roman [Reigns], Solo [Sikoa], Usos, I’ve grown up watching these guys and like I said before, I was locked down in that thing and see ‘em on TV and bro, it’s longevity uce."

Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by the end of this week's SmackDown.

Would you like to see the trilogy at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes