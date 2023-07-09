Legend on Roman Reigns possibly facing 30-year-old at WWE WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has headlined seven WrestleMania events so far in his WWE career. Next year, wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer believes The Tribal Chief should go one-on-one with fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa.

On July 1, Reigns and Sikoa lost to The Usos in a Bloodline Civil War tag team match at Money in the Bank. The latest episode of SmackDown featured a lengthy Tribal Court segment, which resulted in Jey Uso challenging Reigns to a match.

Dreamer said on Busted Open that the much-anticipated bout should occur at SummerSlam on August 5. Beyond that, he would like Sikoa to emerge as a contender for Reigns' title:

"Solo's getting over next level, and don't forget he's a brother as well, and he's just not the twin. And yes, he's the younger brother, but that's a whole other story if there is going to be [another Bloodline match]. This is Game of Thrones type of stuff, and if there's going to be an heir apparent, would I love to see it be Jimmy or Jey? Yes. But I think that heir apparent is Solo, and that could be at WrestleMania."

WrestleMania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6-7, 2024.

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



#SmackDown



Solo Sikoa wants to be the Tribal Chief? 🧐 Solo Sikoa wants to be the Tribal Chief? 🧐#SmackDownhttps://t.co/5nx3NygIDG

In recent months, Sikoa has remained loyal to Reigns even after his brothers The Usos turned against the Bloodline leader. On this week's SmackDown, the 30-year-old held up Reigns' necklace as a possible sign that he aspires to become The Tribal Chief of the family.

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania main event history

In 2015, Roman Reigns headlined WWE's biggest event of the year for the first time against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. The match ended with Seth Rollins successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship,

Reigns went on to headline the next three WrestleManias, during which time he defeated Triple H and The Undertaker before losing to Lesnar. In 2021, The Head of the Table returned to the main event stage when he defeated Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37.

Since then, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has defeated Lesnar and Cody Rhodes in the main event at back-to-back WrestleMania shows.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes