Roman Reigns on the truth behind his Tribal Chief character in WWE

Roman Reigns has discussed his Tribal Chief character in WWE and how there's a lot of truth behind it. He stated that a lot of people connect with the character and relate to its struggles and battles.

Roman Reigns embraced his new character last year following his return from a hiatus. Reigns turned heel and joined hands with Paul Heyman before Jey Uso aligned with them too. The Tribal Chief is the current Universal Champion and has held the title for over 200 days.

In a recent interview with People, Roman Reigns spoke about his Tribal Chief character and how it "feels good" to take up this new persona in WWE.

Reigns also spoke about how there's an incorporation of real-life elements in the Tribal Chief character. These include the pressure that comes with being the face of the company, the mentality one must possess to shoulder so many responsibilities and yet display emotions at the end of it all.

"It feels good. There's a lot of truth to what we put into the Tribal Chief character, the burden of the crown, of being the face of the company. I think everybody would like to be Superman, but to be able to have some of those Superman qualities, then also display the emotions, the mentality that comes into it, and the way it can affect a man. People connect to that. People understand the struggle, people understand these different battles, these emotional battles that my character kind of displays on a weekly basis."

Reigns explained that the reason fans love his new character is because "it allows for a different connection."

Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign

Roman Reigns began his second reign as Universal Champion last year in August when he defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at Payback.

Reigns has feuded with the likes of Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan since winning the title.

He will put his Universal Championship on the line this weekend at WrestleMania 37 against both Edge and Daniel Bryan.