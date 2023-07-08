WWE's Bloodline segment with Roman Reigns went far longer than expected; multiple other stars' segments cut short - Reports

WWE's SmackDown episode at Madison Square Garden tonight was an important show with Roman Reigns' Tribal Court segment as the main attraction. There were, however, some issues surrounding the show, which led to multiple stars having their segments cut short.

Roman Reigns and The Tribal Court opened SmackDown today and it was 40 minutes before anything else happened. The Bloodline would also be the ones to close off the show with a 10-minute segment at the end of the night.

According to a report by BWE (h/t Ringside News), the Bloodline's segment had originally been allotted 20 minutes to kick off the show. Unfortunately, it went way overtime and took 40 minutes. This led to a lot of other stars having their matches and moments cut short.

One such moment was the one with Karrion Kross and AJ Styles. Kross' entrance was cut short dramatically, the moment he entered the ring. The match also lasted only a few minutes, instead of the usual proper length match that Styles has.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ They just cut off Karrion Kross' entrance like that?

#SmackDown #WWE

BroThey just cut off Karrion Kross' entrance like that? Bro 💀 They just cut off Karrion Kross' entrance like that?#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/bwXHABU5Lc

According to the report, there was also consideration about the women's segment being called off. However, thankfully that didn't happen, and Charlotte, Bianca Belair, and Asuka got into a brawl before IYO Sky launched a failed attempt to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

It's not known what the backstage reaction to segments being cut short is at this time.

What did you think of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline taking over the show on SmackDown? Let us know in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes