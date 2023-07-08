Did Roman Reigns squash other segments on SmackDown? Analyzing timeline of events

Roman Reigns was involved in the opening segment on SmackDown this week. The top star was put on trial in the Tribal Court by The Usos on the blue brand. The angle might have forced WWE to cut short other matches and segments.

Word on the internet is that the Tribal Court segment was supposed to go 20 minutes but went into overtime forcing WWE to cut short AJ Styles versus Karrion Kross. The Phenomenal One would squash The Doom Walker in a matter of minutes.

WWE also apparently rushed through Kross’ entrance for the match against AJ Styles. The former NXT Champion’s entrance music was cut before he could even perform his signature pose with Scarlett as part of their presentation.

Roman Reigns segment going into overtime was apparently not the only mishap that happened on WWE SmackDown this week. Paul Heyman also seemingly botched the name of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship during the opening segment.

Roman Reigns destroys Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

The Tribal Chief arrived in Madison Square Garden to a huge pop from the crowd. Reigns cut a promo on The Usos saying he won’t be put on trial because he’s The Tribal Chief. He also fooled Jey into thinking he cares for him.

Roman took out his cousin with a low blow causing an enraged Jimmy to attack him. Solo Sikoa intervened to even the odds. The Enforcer’s intervention allowed Roman to hit the Superman Punch on Jimmy.

He then sent Jimmy to the outside and forced Jey to watch the beat down in his brother. Roman Reigns took out Jimmy with multiple steel steps shots to the face. Solo completed the task by hitting Jimmy with a splash through the announcer’s table.

The segment ended with the Tribal Chief standing tall over the fallen bodies of the wins.

