Did Paul Heyman botch introductory segment on SmackDown? What you may have missed!

The Wise Man to The Tribal Chief Paul Heyman interrupted The Usos on SmackDown this week. He walked to the ring with Solo Sikoa by his side, in his usual bravado. Heyman also apparently botched the introductory Tribal Court segment on the blue brand.

Paul Heyman referred to Roman Reigns' title as the "Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship" and not the usual Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It is also possible that this could be the new name of the three titles currently in possession of The Tribal Chief.

The three titles in question are the Universal Championship, the WWE Championship, and the singular Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which was presented to Roman by Triple H last month during an episode of SmackDown.

The belts are arguably the most important part of Roman Reigns' presentation on WWE television. The 38-year-old star has Paul Heyman carry the WWE and the Universal Championship belts while he himself arrives with the singular title around his waist.

What happened after Paul Heyman interrupted The Usos on SmackDown?

During the Tribal Court segment on SmackDown, The Wise Man told Jimmy and Jey he'll be Roman Reigns' defense counsel. The twins asked him to shut his mouth. Heyman said there's only one man in the entire WWE who can tell him that. Solo Sikoa stopped him from talking further by putting his hands on the mic. The Enforcer threw the mic outside the ring.

Following this, Roman Reigns' music hit, and he arrived for the Tribal Court segment. The top star cut a hard-hitting promo on his cousins before Jey Uso recapped all the struggles Roman has been putting them through for the past three years.

Roman once again resorted to his mind games. He told Jey he can have the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, telling him he was done. He then put his necklace on Jey only to hit him with a low blow causing Jimmy to attack him.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Roman's peak gaslighting.

The Solo - Roman tease.

Roman absolutely destroying The Usos.



This was one of the greatest segments in

#WWE The Usos stepping up to Roman.Roman's peak gaslighting.The Solo - Roman tease.Roman absolutely destroying The Usos.This was one of the greatest segments in #SmackDown history. The Usos stepping up to Roman.Roman's peak gaslighting.The Solo - Roman tease.Roman absolutely destroying The Usos.This was one of the greatest segments in #SmackDown history. 🎥#WWE https://t.co/EHSw6fSmy4

Solo Sikoa intervened to take out Jimmy as Paul Heyman watched from ringside. The Enforcer tied Jey to the ring ropes and made him watch Roman Reigns destroy Jimmy. The Tribal Chief took out Jimmy with steel steps to the face.

Jey somehow escaped, only to get taken out once again by Sikoa. The former NXT North American Champion then set Jimmy up on the announcers' desk and delivered a splash on him to cap off the Tribal Court segment on SmackDown.

