"For The Bloodline" - Wrestling world erupts as Solo Sikoa wins title on NXT just days after receiving WWE main roster call-up

Solo Sikoa won the NXT North American Championship just days after receiving his main roster call-up.
On the latest episode of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes was set to defend his North American Championship against Wes Lee after the latter was voted to face Hayes by the fans. However, Lee was in no condition to fight because of a vicious assault by Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.
Just when fans thought they wouldn't get to witness the title match, Solo Sikoa stepped up to challenge Hayes for the title. The match was terrific, with plenty of back-and-forth moments that left the crowd appreciating both superstars.
In the end, Solo Sikoa shocked the fans by successfully pinning Carmelo Hayes with a diving splash to win the NXT North American Championship.
Fans were stunned and delighted to see The Bloodline member emerge victorious after this thrilling encounter.
Check out some of the reactions below.
Wrestling fans were quick to reference the Tribal Chief.
One fan even speculated that Bron Breakker would be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns.
While another fan noticed the infamous black & gold NXT logo during the show's closing.
This win will certainly help get Sikoa over with the fans on the main roster while helping NXT to gain more exposure on RAW and SmackDown.
What did you think of Sikoa becoming the NXT North American Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.
Q. Do you think Solo Sikoa will enjoy a long title reign?
Yes
No