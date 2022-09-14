"For The Bloodline" - Wrestling world erupts as Solo Sikoa wins title on NXT just days after receiving WWE main roster call-up

Solo Sikoa won the NXT North American Championship just days after receiving his main roster call-up.

On the latest episode of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes was set to defend his North American Championship against Wes Lee after the latter was voted to face Hayes by the fans. However, Lee was in no condition to fight because of a vicious assault by Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.

Just when fans thought they wouldn't get to witness the title match, Solo Sikoa stepped up to challenge Hayes for the title. The match was terrific, with plenty of back-and-forth moments that left the crowd appreciating both superstars.

In the end, Solo Sikoa shocked the fans by successfully pinning Carmelo Hayes with a diving splash to win the NXT North American Championship.

Fans were stunned and delighted to see The Bloodline member emerge victorious after this thrilling encounter.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Courtney 3000 @CoCoBeanWest @WWE



Now we can see Melo attempt to take the title off Bron Breakker in the coming months. @WWE SoloSikoa Great long term booking. I was worried Solo would never get his 1on1 shot that’s he’s been chasing for months. Uce deserved his own gold with the way he got over.Now we can see Melo attempt to take the title off Bron Breakker in the coming months. #WWENXT @WWE @WWESoloSikoa Great long term booking. I was worried Solo would never get his 1on1 shot that’s he’s been chasing for months. Uce deserved his own gold with the way he got over. Now we can see Melo attempt to take the title off Bron Breakker in the coming months. #WWENXT

Mohit @mohitkardiya @WWE @WWE SoloSikoa So they are preparing Team Bloodline to take on the whole roster at #SurvivorSeries @WWE @WWESoloSikoa So they are preparing Team Bloodline to take on the whole roster at #SurvivorSeries

Zazzy @Zazzy1976 @WWE @WWE SoloSikoa When Solo won they should have changed all the logos and banners to the gold and white throughout the arena! @WWE @WWESoloSikoa When Solo won they should have changed all the logos and banners to the gold and white throughout the arena!

Wrestling fans were quick to reference the Tribal Chief.

Austin 3:16 #RIPJonHuber @WWEJDCT @WWE @WWE SoloSikoa Roman will be happy about this. The Bloodline is taking over all 3 brands now. This is really interesting. And I'm glad he didn't take the IC Title from Gunther. I want him to hold it a little longer and maybe lose it to Sheamus. @WWE @WWESoloSikoa Roman will be happy about this. The Bloodline is taking over all 3 brands now. This is really interesting. And I'm glad he didn't take the IC Title from Gunther. I want him to hold it a little longer and maybe lose it to Sheamus.

Marquez LaShawn @MarquezLive_ @WWE @WWE SoloSikoa Breaking: Roman reigns is not only Head of the Table He is now Head of Creative @WWE @WWESoloSikoa Breaking: Roman reigns is not only Head of the Table He is now Head of Creative https://t.co/mBzX9rgQkl

One fan even speculated that Bron Breakker would be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns.

QuietKid1 @Kid1Quiet @WSCStageCreator @WWE @WWE SoloSikoa Why do I have a feeling Roman Reigns will get involved and screw Bron Breakker and then Bron challenges Roman for the Universal Championship and Bron actually dethrones him? Will people like that or will Bron be shat on like face Roman in the past? @WSCStageCreator @WWE @WWESoloSikoa Why do I have a feeling Roman Reigns will get involved and screw Bron Breakker and then Bron challenges Roman for the Universal Championship and Bron actually dethrones him? Will people like that or will Bron be shat on like face Roman in the past?

While another fan noticed the infamous black & gold NXT logo during the show's closing.

This win will certainly help get Sikoa over with the fans on the main roster while helping NXT to gain more exposure on RAW and SmackDown.

What did you think of Sikoa becoming the NXT North American Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Solo Sikoa will enjoy a long title reign? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy