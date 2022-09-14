The Bloodline's newest member wins first title on NXT following WWE main roster call up

The Bloodline has added another gold to its arsenal, as the group's newest member Solo Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes on the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0 to capture the North American Championship.

Sikoa is the younger brother of The Usos and Roman Reigns' cousin. He made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle and officially joined The Bloodline on SmackDown last week.

This week's NXT 2.0 witnessed the anniversary of the show's rebranding. Carmelo Hayes was set to defend his title in the main event against an opponent of the WWE Universe's choosing.

Wes Lee was revealed to be the challenger, but he was removed from the bout after being attacked by Carmelo and Trick Williams in the locker room.

Solo Sikoa then made a surprise appearance to challenge for the title. During the bout, he sent Carmelo crashing onto Trick outside. He then delivered a Samoan Drop for a near fall.

Finally, he hit Hayes with a Uranage followed by a frog splash from the top rope to win the match and become the new NXT North American Champion. This is Sikoa's first title win in the company.

With this, every member of The Bloodline (except Sami Zayn) now holds gold. The Usos are undisputed Tag Team Champions while Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

