4 versions of the WWE title Roman Reigns has held so far

Roman Reigns was awarded a brand-new WWE title this past week on SmackDown. Triple H introduced a new version of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to celebrate Reigns' record-breaking milestone. The ceremony commemorated the top star's historic landmark as he hit 1000+ days as Universal Champion, putting himself in an elite list of all-time greats.

The Tribal Chief's new title got the internet talking because of its design. The top star handed over his old belts to Paul Heyman to he could lift the new one above his shoulders for the fans to see. The whole segment went smoothly for Reigns until The Usos showed up uninvited to settle some family business.

For those unaware, Roman Reigns has carried four different versions of the WWE title up until this point in his career. He first tasted singles gold during his controversial main event push in 2015. With that being said, let's take a look at the four WWE titles that the Tribal Chief has worn around his waist during his career so far.

#1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship (2014 version)

The Big Dog won his first WWE title at Survivor Series 2015.

The belt was originally awarded to Brock Lesnar after he thrashed John Cena for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2014. The strap, often dubbed the "Network Logo" belt, features a giant cut out of the company logo (encrusted with diamonds).

The WWE Championship would eventually find its way to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2015. The big dog defeated former Shield brother Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) in the main event of the November 22nd premium live event.

#2. Universal Championship (red version)

The original WWE Universal Championship symbolized exclusivity to the RAW brand.

Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley did the honors of introducing the Universal Title on August 21, 2016, episode of RAW. This version featured the same giant cutout of the WWE logo, but it was red in color with the words "Universal Champion" between them. Finn Balor became the inaugural champion by beating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016.

Balor, however, relinquished the title the following night on RAW due to a legitimate shoulder injury he suffered at the August premium live event. Roman Reigns won this version of the WWE title by defeating Brock Lesnar two years later at SummerSlam. Unfortunately, Reigns had to relinquish the title due to his battle with leukemia at the time.

#3. Universal Championship (blue version)

The Head of the Table poses with the Universal Championship at Payback 2020.

This version was introduced by Bray Wyatt after he defeated Seth Rollins and took the title with him to SmackDown on October 31, 2019. In addition to the blue Universal Title, Wyatt also debuted a custom strap for his Fiend character.

Roman Reigns got hold of the blue version by defeating both Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match at Payback 2020. The win kicked off his historic reign, reaching 1,000 days at Night of Champions 2023.

#4. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (current version)

The Tribal Chief unified the Universal and WWE Championships by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 last year. Reigns would continue to show up with double belts until he was given a new strap this past Friday on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if he'll ditch the older versions and show up with his new gold belt during future appearances. Which version of the WWE held by Roman Reigns is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!

