Bizarre finish to Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 38 as new unified WWE World Champion is crowned

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was dubbed as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time. In terms of being an iconic bout, it wasn't, but when looking at the stakes, there has never been a bigger match at The Show of Shows. It's all over now, and a new unified WWE World Champion has been crowned. But the finish was a bit bizarre.

Things got heated in the main event of WrestleMania 38 quickly with the introductions. During the bout, Reigns got plenty of assistance - including one from Paul Heyman, where he pushed the ropes while The Tribal Chief was seconds away from tapping out to the kimura. Reigns even managed to hit the low blow as well as using the Universal title to attack The Beast Incarnate.

In the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two, Roman Reigns pinned Brock Lesnar to become the unified WWE World Champion. It was a slightly bizarre finish as it was a simple spear that put Lesnar away, rather than the dramatic build with several kick-outs.

However, many in the crowd seemed happy to see The Tribal Chief win, while Brock Lesnar fans looked devastated.

Ultimately, the result was always going to be what it was. WWE was never going to let Lesnar go 2-0 against Reigns at WrestleMania. This is also likely to conclude the long-standing story between the two legends of this generation.

What is the future of the world championship with Roman Reigns?

As of this writing, WWE still hasn't given any clarity about what the unified world championship will be called. Will the "Universal" aspect be removed from the name? Or will it stay? We will likely only find out tomorrow night on RAW.

One of the two options seems to be Roman Reigns defending the titles on both brands. However, USA Network and FOX have two exclusive deals for RAW and SmackDown respectively, and there's a little too much money involved to not have a brand split, so the company must keep it intact.

On the other hand, they could do what they did in 2002 and 2016 - introduce a new world championship exclusively for the red brand. Given the lucrative deal that FOX has with WWE for SmackDown, it's unlikely that we're going to see Roman Reigns as a RAW star anytime soon.

