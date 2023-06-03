What is the difference between Roman Reigns' new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his old belts?

Roman Reigns was awarded a brand new version of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown this week. The new belt was unveiled in honor of the Tribal Chief hitting 1,000+ days as Universal Champion. So, how’s the new title is different from the ones Roman has held until now.

Apart from the color and the wording between the logo, the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is pretty much the same as the old belts. The new strap’s color scheme is similar to that of the World Heavyweight Championship, with a giant WWE logo in between.

Here's a close-up of the new belt:

Fans can read “Undisputed Champion” between the logo. The new strap was unveiled by Triple H in the main event of SmackDown this week. The Game awarded the belt to Roman Reigns who handed over his double belts to Paul Heyman.

The older version of Undisputed WWE Universal Championship could be retired now that the big reveal has come to pass. As of this writing, WWE hasn’t updated the picture of Roman Reigns on their official superstar’s page.

The Universal Championship has been around Roman’s waist since Payback 2020. The title was unified with the WWE Championship (held by Brock Lesnar at the time) in the main event of WrestleMania 38 last year.

Roman Reigns receives new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Reports of the Tribal Chief getting a new version of the belt had made their way to social media hours before SmackDown this week. For the segment, WWE used the same podium they had when The Rock unveiled a new belt way back in 2013.

Roman was given the new belt by Triple H. He then proceeded to tell the whole universe to acknowledge him. The segment was interrupted by The Usos. Michael Cole noted the brothers weren’t invited to the ceremony.

The main event saw another shocking turn of events as Solo Sikoa turned on his brother Jimmy on the orders of the Tribal Chief. It appears that the seeds of Roman and Solo versus The Usos have already been planted for WWE Money in the Bank.

How would you rate SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes