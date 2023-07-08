Things broke down this week at the Tribal Court of Roman Reigns to kick off WWE SmackDown. It ended after Reigns and Sikoa beat down The Usos, injuring Jimmy. The star had to be taken out on a stretcher.

While The Usos had prepared to confront Reigns and bring out the issues they had with the star, the Tribal Chief appeared to be done leading the faction. He handed over his lei to Jey but hit him with a sudden low blow.

What followed was a brutal beatdown, where after a tease by Sikoa that he would betray Roman Reigns eventually, he assisted the Tribal Chief. Jey Uso was forced to watch as his brother was beaten up before he was hit with a Samoan Spike. Meanwhile, after Jimmy Uso got hit with several moves, he was put on a table. Sikoa hit him with a big dive, putting him through the table.

Soon after, Jey Uso rushed backstage with his brother being stretchered out. He could not walk out himself after the assault.

The commentary team provided an update on his injury, saying that Jimmy Uso had been hurt at the event, but its severity is not known as of now. He has been taken to the hospital and is being medically evaluated.

Whether he will take time away or not remains to be seen.

