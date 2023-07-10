Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: Tribal Chief's karma to come full circle at WWE SummerSlam 2023? 

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have been at odds since Jimmy Uso betrayed the former at Night of Champions 2023. For a while, The Tribal Chief felt Jey was on his side, but the former champion proved him wrong with a smashing Superkick to the face.

At Money in the Bank 2023, Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns to win The Bloodline Civil War, breaking Reigns' unpinned streak of over three years. Following the tag team match, The Usos put The Tribal Chief on trial in the Tribal Court during the July 7, 2023, edition of SmackDown.

During last week's episode of the blue show, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns laid waste to Jimmy Uso, and the latter left the arena in an ambulance. Later in the night, Jey Uso returned to the venue and challenged The Tribal Chief for a singles match, which will mostly be booked for SummerSlam 2023.

Considering The Bloodline saga will possibly end in Detroit, it's possible that Roman Reigns could feud with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt next. The Eater of Worlds might return at SummerSlam 2023, ambushing The Tribal Chief, just like Reigns assaulted The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020.

Bray Wyatt is rumored to return to WWE. However, no date has been confirmed by the promotion or the superstar. If he appears at SummerSlam 2023, it'll complete the story of The Tribal Chief as the dominant champion, ending it just the way it started.

Furthermore, The Tribal Chief is rumored to turn babyface at SummerSlam. If that materializes, it'll be a fresh change of pace for the WWE Universe to witness Reigns as The Big Dog instead of the ruthless Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns manipulated Jey Uso during The Tribal Court

As a heel, Roman Reigns is considered to be a master manipulator. It's strongly believed that he has been exploiting all the members of The Bloodline since the group's inception.

In fact, Reigns manipulated the WWE Universe into believing he was passing the torch to Jey Uso on the July 7, 2023, episode of SmackDown. He told Jey he was done being The Tribal Chief and passed the Ula Fala to his former Right Hand Man.

Following the sequence, he went down on his knees in front of Jey Uso with tears in his eyes. This seemingly melted Jey, and he tried to comfort the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief used this opportunity to take down his cousin with a brutal low blow.

To show Jey Uso the ruthlessness The Bloodline was capable of, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa trapped their former stablemate within the ring ropes and brutally thrashed Jimmy Uso. To rub salt into the wound, Reigns claimed Jey Uso would never be The Tribal Chief as long as he is around.

