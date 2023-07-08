Why does Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso need to take place at SummerSlam? Exploring possible reasons

The recent edition of WWE SmackDown again showcased the domination of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief questioned the legitimacy of the Tribal Court and acted like he was handing over the role of Tribal Chief to Jey Uso. However, Reigns surprised everyone by attacking Jey with a low blow and subsequently assaulting Jimmy Uso and sending him to the hospital.

In the closing moments of the blue brand, the former Right-Hand man attacked Reigns and issued a challenge for SummerSlam, although Reigns has yet to respond. With that being said, let's explore the potential reasons why a match between Reigns and Jey Uso needs to take place at SummerSlam.

One major reason for Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam is to bring their storyline full circle. The Bloodline Saga began with the feud between The Tribal Chief and Jey, so it would be fitting to see them compete once again after their betrayal. Indeed, a match between the Samoan family members would give Jey the chance to reclaim his status as a main-event player. This revives the persona of "Main Event Jey Uso" that fans witnessed during their previous feud.

It would allow Jey to showcase his abilities as a singles star and potentially deliver another standout performance against Reigns. Additionally, in terms of storyline continuity, there may not be a more suitable opponent for Roman Reigns at this time. Jimmy Uso is potentially sidelined due to the attack from Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Hence, the former Right Hand Man becomes the most compelling and logical choice to step up and challenge The Tribal Chief.

When Roman Reigns and Jey Uso wrestled last time

Jey Uso challenges Roman Reigns for SummerSlam

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has faced The Right Hand on multiple occasions. The last time they faced each other was in an I Quit match for the Universal Championship in 2020. The match took place inside Hell in a Cell structure, which ended with Reigns emerging as the victor. This led to Jey Uso finally bowing down to Reigns, with Jimmy Uso joining him.

The upcoming premium live event is SummerSlam 2023. A match between Reigns and Jey is something that is a main event-worthy for the Biggest Party of the Summer. Fans are eager to see if the Right Hand Man can replicate his performance from Money in the Bank 2023 and potentially defeat the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Championship.

