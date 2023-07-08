Roman Reigns' rumored SummerSlam opponent issues Universal Title challenge after destroying Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

With Money in the Bank now in the books, Roman Reigns' first Universal Title defense in four months will happen at SummerSlam. His rumored opponent is none other than the 37-year-old Jey Uso, who issued a big challenge after returning to SmackDown.

This week on SmackDown, the Trial of The Tribal Chief by The Usos was interrupted by Roman Reigns, who took matters into his own hands and, along with Solo Sikoa, hospitalized Jimmy Uso. Jey returned in the main event, and Roman was waiting for him.

Jey Uso came through the crowd and smacked Reigns with a steel chair before destroying his brother Solo Sikoa and issuing a Universal Title challenge.

Given that Jey Uso was the one to pin Roman Reigns - the first in nearly four years, it makes sense that WWE is running back the Roman vs. Jey feud from 2020.

It's a different Jey Uso this time around, and he's seeking vengeance for his brother, who was hospitalized during SmackDown as he had to be taken away on a stretcher.

The ball is officially in Reigns' court for whether he wants to accept the challenge. Given how the story is going, we wouldn't be surprised to see further tensions between him and Solo Sikoa.

Would you like to see the two family members fight again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes