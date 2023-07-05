Roman Reigns to turn face after 3 long years at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Bracing for potential swerve

Roman Reigns could reportedly put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam. However, the Premium Live Event could witness The Tribal Chief finally turn into a babyface after three years.

For those unaware, it was reported earlier that there were several twists in store for fans in The Bloodline saga, with The Tribal Chief eventually turning face. If that is indeed the case, then WWE could pull the trigger on Roman's potential face turn at SummerSlam.

The creative team could have Jey Uso prevail over The Head of the Table to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and replace Reigns as the new Tribal Chief. Following his title loss at the PLE, Solo Sikoa could turn on the former Big Dog.

The company could have The Enforcer launch a brutal attack on Reigns and lay a beat down on him. This potential angle could make fans sympathetic toward Reigns, turning him into a babyface. Moreover, this would lay down the breadcrumbs for a massive feud between Reigns and Solo.

Wrestling veteran questions the "Undisputed" status of Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran and WWE legend Road Dogg recently questioned if Roman Reigns could still be called an Undisputed Champion.

Speaking on his Oh you didn't Know podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the new title designs before questioning The Tribal Chief's Undisputed Status.

"[Triple H] has always been a traditionalist, from his training with [Killer] Kowalski to his mentoring by [Ric] Flair. Everything he’s done has been with respect to tradition in this industry. You can’t just copy another title that was good. You don’t just go, ‘Oh, people loved that one.’ No, you have to be the innovator. So you’re going to have a World champion or WWE Champion or Universal Champion and a world champion. I’m not sure where the names exactly lay now, and is Roman Reigns still ‘undisputed?’ I think things like that are going to come out and are really intriguing to me."

