Roman Reigns is the first Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in history and has cemented his name as one of the top WWE Superstars of all time.

Reigns' current Tribal Chief persona adds a mystique that truly makes him seem like the king of sports entertainment. At premium live events, he enhances his attire with an iconic red necklace. Many fans wonder what exactly it is.

What is the red necklace that Roman Reigns wears?

The necklace is called the "Ula Fala". It is made from the seeds of the fruit of the Pandanus tree, which have been painted red for embellishment.

The High Chiefs of Samoan culture wear such necklaces on important occasions, which explains why The Head of The Table only wears his at premium live events.

Roman Reigns has gone to great lengths to represent his culture on the highest level, and the Ula Fala makes The Tribal Chief seem all the mightier.

Roman Reigns has ruled the landscape of WWE for over 600 days

After years of success tinged with controversy and polarizing reactions, The Big Dog shockingly turned heel in 2020 and quickly became the Universal Champion. Since then, he has absolutely dominated the pro wrestling industry.

Reigns assumed the Tribal Chief position after defeating his cousin Jey Uso in the first ever Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match. After the conflict was over, The Usos joined their brother to form The Bloodline.

During his current reign, The Tribal Chief has defeated the biggest names in the business. In 2021, he became the only superstar in history to defeat legendary wrestlers Edge, Daniel Bryan, Goldberg, and John Cena all in one year.

His biggest challenge yet came in the form of his arch-rival, Brock Lesnar. The two initiated their latest clash at WrestleMania 38. The match was advertised as the biggest in WrestleMania history, and it was there that The Head of The Table defeated The Beast Incarnate to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

As of now, Reigns is engaged in a heated feud with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. From the looks of it, Drew McIntyre might be the latest threat to Roman's monumental title reign.

