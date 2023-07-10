Triple H to push 28-year-old WWE star "very soon" - Reports 

Since taking over as head of WWE creative, Triple H has pushed stars that were not seemingly flourishing under the previous regime, and one star who may be moving up the card soon is Tegan Nox.

The Welsh superstar returned to the company last December after she was initially released the year prior, she is currently performing on RAW.

According to a recent report from BWE via Ringside News, Tegan Nox is set to receive a push from company higher-ups "very soon."

Triple H has brought back many released stars to the company, such as Emma, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Dakota Kai.

Former WWE manager on Triple H's booking of popular star

One star who has resonated greatly with fans in recent months is LA Knight, with the megastar receiving huge pops week in and week out. Despite his popularity, the 40-year-old did not feature on SmackDown in Madison Square Garden last Friday.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) gave his thoughts on why LA Knight did not appear on the show.

"I'm gonna take you back to Triple H's statement. This kind of appeases me a little bit; it appeases a lot of fans. The story never ends. So just because they didn't do it now, and people took that as, 'Oh, he's not going to get the big push.' He will. LA Knight is over, which is kind of mind-blowing, thinking about how he started with the Maximum Male Models," said Dutch Mantell. [4:28 - 5:03] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Whilst LA Knight did not show up on the televised product last week, WWE did release footage of him confronting the faction Hit Row in a dark segment, a video that has garnered a strong following online.

How has Triple H fared as head of WWE Creative? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

