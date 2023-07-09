"This appeases me a little bit" - WWE veteran on Triple H's comments about top SmackDown Superstar (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes Triple H's explanation for LA Knight's loss at MITB 2023 has calmed down many fans who were rooting for him to win.

It's no secret that LA Knight was the fan favorite to win the MITB Men's ladder match in London. Despite coming close to winning, WWE pulled the rug from under the fans' feet by having Damian Priest take down the SmackDown Superstar and capture the briefcase.

While the fans were disappointed at the outcome, in the press conference after the show, Triple H hinted that bigger things were in store for the 40-year-old. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's recent episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed that he was satisfied with The Game's comments, and so were many of the fans.

Mantell also mentioned how LA Knight redeemed himself after an underwhelming start to his main roster career as the mouthpiece of Maximum Role Models.

"I'm gonna take you back to Triple H's statement. This kind of appeases me a little bit; it appeases a lot of fans. The story never ends. So just because they didn't do it now, and people took that as, 'Oh, he's not going to get the big push.' He will. LA Knight is over, which is kind of mind-blowing, thinking about how he started with the Maximum Male Models," said Dutch Mantell. [4:28 - 5:03]

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell on LA Knight being cheered in WWE

Furthermore, Dutch Mantell added that WWE was wise to separate LA Knight from Maximum Male Models, allowing him to showcase his true personality. Mantell also spoke about the 40-year-old receiving massive ovations despite being a heel.

"But he started badly and they separated him, and they kept him going. It took a few more weeks after that, and his interviews got over, he's got a presence about him. People should be hating him, but they are kind of liking him. So we'll see what they about that. But they got a win when they got LA Knight over. Either way you wanna take him," added Dutch Mantell. [5:12 - 5:35]

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Streets saying that LA Knight will be turning babyface soon Streets saying that LA Knight will be turning babyface soon❗️ https://t.co/Fw0lrIv87C

Even a recent report suggested that WWE was about to turn LA Knight into a babyface soon, which is sure to catapult him to the next level.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes