Top WWE SmackDown star set to turn babyface after over a year - Reports

WWE SmackDown has been home to some of the most gripping storylines in recent years, with a number of the company's top stars laying down the marker. The blue brand could receive yet another boost with rumors of LA Knight turning babyface in the near future.

The 40-year-old has been massively over with the fans despite being a heel for over a year. Knight receives the loudest pop from the live crowd in nearly every arena and is also doing amazing in merchandise sales. Fans also backed him to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, but Triple H and Co. had other plans.

However, Hunter assured that there are big things in store for the star, and it seems like a babyface turn could be the starting of it. According to BWE, LA Knight could soon embrace his bright side.

LA Knight took a first step towards face turn before this week's WWE SmackDown

While LA Knight did not make it to SmackDown programming this week, he was involved in an off-the-air segment before the show.

The 40-year-old confronted Hit Row on the blue brand and laid out Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla before even saying a word, seemingly turning babyface.

Triple H also acknowledged LA Knight's popularity after Money in the Bank. The WWE CCO also assured fans that great things are coming for the SmackDown star in the near future.

"I know LA was a massive favourite coming in tonight, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait, right? And I think that rise is just getting started," said Hunter.

The former Max Dupri was rumored to face Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Still, the social media megastar is now involved in a feud with Ricochet, and the two look likely to collide at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

This leaves LA Knight without an opponent for the Biggest Party of the Summer. While many want to see him face Austin Theory for the United States Championship, there has been no development on that front.

