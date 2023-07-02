Fans push for LA Knight to finally dethrone top champion after failing at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 did not go according to LA Knight, as the audience expected Knight to walk out of the event as Mr. Money in the Bank. However, fans haven't given up on him and believe that it's high time that Knight topples Austin Theory and becomes the next United States Champion.

Last year, Max Durpi ended his alliance with the Maximum Male Models and reverted back to his old persona, LA Knight. He continued to work on Friday Night SmackDown. After months of entertaining promos and ring work, Knight won over the audience and became a fan-favorite heel in the company.

Last night, Knight failed to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to the eventual winner, Damian Priest. The WWE Universe was upset with the decision but believes that the former IMPACT Wrestling star is still destined for greater things in the company, which could possibly be to finally defeat Austin Theory to become the United States Champion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Skooty💚 @CBGKAY15 @reigns_era Theory is stale rn let LA Knight win the US title @reigns_era Theory is stale rn let LA Knight win the US title

chris @christahphur @Bub3m16 Only thing we can look forward to @Bub3m16 Only thing we can look forward to😔

Ken @kensbankai @Bub3m16 That was my vision from the beginning @Bub3m16 That was my vision from the beginning

Bandemic @BandemicDave @Bub3m16 Yeah Austin Theory should drop the belt to Him Or Carlito @Bub3m16 Yeah Austin Theory should drop the belt to Him Or Carlito

Arthur 🇨🇵 ✝️ @obvioustouch @reigns_era LA KNIGHT vs Austin Theory for the US title is à better choice to me. @reigns_era LA KNIGHT vs Austin Theory for the US title is à better choice to me.

Earlier this year, A-Town joined the blue brand after he successfully defended his United States Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Austin Theory's next title defense is on an upcoming episode of SmackDown against The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus.

Triple H explains why LA Knight lost at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Last year, Triple H brought a new regime to WWE after Vince McMahon seemingly retired from the company and stepped back from his duties. Hunter was the one behind the revival of LA Knight on Friday Night SmackDown and received a massive feud against Bray Wyatt on the blue brand.

Unfortunately, Knight lost the feud and didn't even appear at WrestleMania 39. However, WWE was aware of The Megastar's growing popularity amongst the fans. Last month, LA Knight qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the event.

The WWE Universe was ecstatic that Knight was in the match and wanted him to become Mr. Money in the Bank. Unfortunately, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest won the bout and became Señor Money in the Bank. After the event, Triple H addressed Knight's loss during the post-MITB press conference and explained why he didn't win.

"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait, and that rise is just getting started," said Triple H.

The statement seemed pretty cryptic, but fans believe Knight will still reach the top of the card sooner rather than later.

What are your thoughts on The Megastar's loss at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comment section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes