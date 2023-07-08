"Big things coming!" - Fans excited after top star turns babyface for the first time in 461 days ahead of WWE SmackDown 

WWE has finally responded to the immense fan support for LA Knight, who is now officially a babyface following his appearance before this week's episode of SmackDown. Twitter is delighted with this switch, citing how it was long overdue.

Six days removed from his disappointment at Money in the Bank, Knight interrupted a promo from Hit Row and attacked them. Considering they are heels, this can be regarded as official confirmation that The Megastar is a good guy. He may have received the largest pop of the night too.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted a clip of LA Knight interrupting Hit Row before SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, with fans quick to respond to it. Some of them were unhappy that it took place before the show, but this is merely the start of his push as a babyface.

Check out the clip below:

WWE @WWE



@RealLAKnight EXCLUSIVE: You wanted LA KNIGHT? YOU GOT LA KNIGHT! EXCLUSIVE: You wanted LA KNIGHT? YOU GOT LA KNIGHT!@RealLAKnight https://t.co/2pfOtht61K

The majority of fans are excited to see Knight as a babyface, with many predicting that he will win the United States Championship from Austin Theory. Meanwhile, one fan hopes the SmackDown star will win the Royal Rumble.

Check out some of the reactions below:

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts @WWE



Big things coming! @RealLAKnight I’m not just saying this. You can FEEL a seismic shift happening. When LA Knight comes out the energy of the room changes. It’s been a LONG time since you could see someone’s star skyrocketing so fast.Big things coming! @WWE @RealLAKnight I’m not just saying this. You can FEEL a seismic shift happening. When LA Knight comes out the energy of the room changes. It’s been a LONG time since you could see someone’s star skyrocketing so fast. Big things coming!

J @JaimeMorales @WWE @RealLAKnight Give him the US title and let him make it important again. @WWE @RealLAKnight Give him the US title and let him make it important again.

Will-O Firefox @WillOFireFox @WWE @RealLAKnight Here is the man to dethrone Austin Theory and go and win the Rumble @WWE @RealLAKnight Here is the man to dethrone Austin Theory and go and win the Rumble

It remains to be seen when babyface LA Knight will appear on the SmackDown broadcast. Whenever it is, it will be his first appearance as a good guy on WWE's main roster. The 40-year-old hasn't been a face since his final match in NXT against Gunther in April 2022.

LA Knight was among the top five merchandise sellers in WWE for June 2023

It's astonishing to see how quickly LA Knight has gained popularity, despite missing WrestleMania 39 and not being booked in the best way. That is a testament to his incredible talent and charisma. And, according to Wrestlenomics, he was among the five best-selling acts in WWE for the past month.

Only Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Stone Cold Steve Austin sold more merchandise than the former Million Dollar Champion in June 2023. This is something the company cannot ignore.

LA Knight @RealLAKnight Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps LA Knight was amongst the top 5 highest merch sellers in WWE for the month of June 2023 (Wrestlenomics).



Ahead only being (in order):



Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes

Stone Cold Steve Austin

LA Knight*

nWo



The LA Knight movement is real. LA Knight was amongst the top 5 highest merch sellers in WWE for the month of June 2023 (Wrestlenomics).Ahead only being (in order):Roman Reigns Cody RhodesStone Cold Steve AustinLA Knight*nWoThe LA Knight movement is real. https://t.co/TkVEUXs71T Defiant twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Defiant twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…

His babyface turn before SmackDown was a step in the right direction, with so many options in front of LA Knight now. WWE must maintain the momentum he has garnered in recent weeks. These are exciting times for fans of The Megastar!

How far do you think Knight will go? Could he win the world title on RAW or SmackDown? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes