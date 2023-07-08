We got the trial of Roman Reigns tonight on SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, leading up to one of The Usos being sent to the hospital. We got the return of Edge, who marked 25 years in WWE since being in his first big event, SummerSlam '98, at Madison Square Garden.

Austin Theory def. Sheamus to retain the United States Title

AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross

Edge def. Grayson Waller

SmackDown kicked off with the trial of Roman Reigns, and The Usos were out to celebrate their win. They bragged about pinning Roman before Heyman and Solo Sikoa showed up, followed by Roman Reigns.

Roman came out and said that he may have been beaten, but he was still The Tribal Chief and that this trial was a scam since he was the only one that could call for such things. The Usos showed off footage from Roman's worst moments as Tribal Chief to make their point.

Roman said that he had to do those things to keep his family on top. Reigns added that he was in the main event picture long before The Bloodline and that he didn't need to lift the Usos up but took the responsibility anyway.

Reigns then dropped the mic after saying that he was done being The Tribal Chief and took his necklace off, putting it on Jey. He threw his title away and kneeled before Jey before eventually hitting him with a low blow. Jimmy attacked Reigns, and Solo came in and tossed Jimmy aside.

Solo looked at the necklace that was on the ground before hitting Jimmy with the Samoan Spike. Solo picked up the necklace and was about to hand it to Reigns when Jey got up and attacked them.

Solo hit Jey with a big uranage, and Reigns came in with the Superman Punch before sending The Usos outside. The brawl continued at ringside with Jey before he was caught on the apron, and Solo locked his arms on the ropes. Jimmy got up but was hit in the face repeatedly with the title belt as Jey was forced to watch.

Roman sent Jimmy into the steel steps and hit them with it a few times before Jey broke out and attacked Reigns. Solo came in with the Samoan Spike and took Jey down before tossing him over the announcers' desk.

Jey was buried under the announcers' chairs while Solo put Jimmy through the announcers' table with a big splash from on top of the barricades.

After a break, we saw Jimmy being stretchered away into an ambulance by Adam Pearce, Jey Uso, and a group of officials and staff.

WWE SmackDown Results (July 7, 2023): Austin Theory (c) vs. Sheamus - United States Title Match

Theory was in control early on and caught Sheamus in the ropes for the Beats of the Bodhran before the latter broke free and got a near fall off a knee drop. Theory blocked the White Noise and hit a spinning powerbomb before getting a near fall of his own.

Sheamus missed the Celtic Cross but hit a powerbomb off a counter before locking in the Cloverleaf. Pretty Deadly came out for the distraction, and Sheamus caught Prince with the Beats of the Bodhran. Austin came in with a dropkick before the Brawling Brutes came out to even the odds.

Kit Wilson was on the apron, and Sheamus hit him with the Brogue Kick before Austin came in from behind and got him with a rollup, picking up the win.

Result: Austin Theory def. Sheamus to retain the United States Title

Grade: B

The Grayson Waller Effect was up next, and Edge was the guest for tonight. Edge wanted to talk about his 25th anniversary in the WWE, but Waller asked why he was back.

Edge said that he was back for the fans before recalling his first night at Madison Square Garden. Grayson said that Edge was retiring and clapped for him before Edge reminded him that Waller had never even had a main roster match.

Edge said that he wasn't retiring and booked a match against Waller for tonight before walking out of the ring.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross on SmackDown

Kross started off strong and hit the Kross Hammer on AJ before trying to lock in the Kross Jacket. Styles broke out of the hold before Scarlett tried to interfere but got taken out by Michin at ringside.

In the ring, Kross took the Phenomenal Forearm before AJ picked up the easy win.

Result: AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross

Grade: C

Asuka was out next, and Bianca Belair stormed the ring but got taken out. Charlotte was out as well and started a brawl with Asuka as the segment continued.

Bayley and IYO SKY rushed in to cash in the Money in the Bank contract, but Bianca and Charlotte stopped it from happening by taking them both out. Damage CTRL retreated the ring, and we headed for a break on SmackDown.

Edge vs. Grayson Waller on SmackDown

Edge had control early on but was sent outside before Waller got a big clothesline. Back in the ring, Waller got a Tornado DDT before being powerbombed from the apron to the floor. Edge followed up with a crossbody before getting a near fall in the ring.

Waller got a modified Unprettier before stomping on Edge, followed by a spinning right hook. Edge countered with an Edge-o-Cution before Waller went for the rolling cutter. Edge reversed it into a spear and picked up the win.

Result: Edge def. Grayson Waller

Grade: B+

Roman was backstage, and Paul Heyman let him know that Jey Uso was back in the arena and was looking for him. Reigns simply said that he was headed out to the ring.

Roman, Heyman, and Solo were back out in the ring, and Reigns was about to give a speech when Jey rushed in and took out Solo. Jey got a steel chair and took down Reigns before Solo came back and took a superkick.

Jey was destroying Solo with the chair in the ring while Heyman and Reigns retreated. Jey picked up the Undisputed Universal Title belt and said that he was the judge, jury, and executioner and that he and Roman were headed for trial by combat.

Jey challenged Roman to a one-on-one match to end the dispute before SmackDown went off the air.

