Where was LA Knight at tonight's WWE SmackDown? What you might have missed

LA Knight is arguably the most over star not named Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown. The former Eli Drake continues to impress fans with his charisma. He didn’t appear live on the latest edition of the blue brand in Madison Square Garden but was part of the show in some capacity.

LA Knight appeared on the pre-show for WWE SmackDown this week. During his entrance, the megastar got a massive pop from the New York crowd. He interrupted Hit Row’s segment, going for a handshake only to shove Ashante Adonis down.

He then got in a fist fit with Top Dolla. Adonis jumped to his partner’s rescue. The two ganged up on the former NXT Million Dollar Champion. Knight recovered and hit Top Dolla with a reverse neckbreaker. He then sent Adonis out of the ring.

The megastar landed his signature elbow drop on Dolla, ducked a clothesline from Adonis, and took him out with his finisher. He grabbed the mic and cut a short promo before heading to the back as SmackDown went on air.

Fans want LA Knight to win a singles title this year

Knight was the fan favorite heading into London’s The O2 Arena for the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The charismatic star was inches away from grabbing the briefcase, but Damian Priest ruined his attempt and took the contract himself.

Triple H explained his reason for not booking LA Knight to win the briefcase this year at the post-even presser. The Game provided the same explanation he had for Cody Rhodes after his stunning loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Fans are now rooting for Knight to defeat Austin Theory for the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2023. It remains to be seen if Hunter will book the megastar to capture his first singles title on the main roster at the biggest party of the summer.

