WWE fans want 40-year-old superstar to end Austin Theory's United States Championship reign after 250+ days at SummerSlam 2023

The WWE Universe has picked SmackDown Superstar LA Knight as the one who should dethrone United States Champion Austin Theory at SummerSlam 2023.

Theory won the title last year at Survivor Series: WarGames when he defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. Since then, he has notably defended his titles against the likes of John Cena and Edge.

On the other hand, LA Knight has turned himself into one of the most popular WWE Superstars today. Fans were hoping to see the 40-year-old win the Men's Money in the Bank contract last Saturday, but the briefcase fell into the hands of Damian Priest.

Now, fans believe Knight would be the right person to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Theory has held the title for 220-plus days, and he will cross more than 250 days as United States Champion by SummerSlam 2023.

A fan shared a picture of the United States Championship title on LA Knight's shoulder, captioned "SummerSlam." The post was met with positive responses from others, with several welcoming the potential direction for Knight.

Many also argued that losing the title could benefit Theory, as he is struggling with a 'forgettable' title reign. Fans believe he could use a fresh start without the gold.

Here's what fans had to say about LA Knight potentially winning the United States Championship at SummerSlam:

Max Stahl @maxhstahl @reigns_era Sooner: I'd have him win it this Friday, at MSG. There should be a title change on one of the weekly shows, every now and again. That crowd is gonna be hot! @reigns_era Sooner: I'd have him win it this Friday, at MSG. There should be a title change on one of the weekly shows, every now and again. That crowd is gonna be hot!

Quadre (Lil’ Dre)🤓🙏🏾✌🏾💙🎮👑🏳️‍🌈 @QE3FromTheVA @reigns_era Yeah, Theory need to catch that L because his reign has been a forgettable joke @reigns_era Yeah, Theory need to catch that L because his reign has been a forgettable joke https://t.co/40DM2OWMr1

A few WWE fans were skeptical of the creative team booking Knight vs. Theory for the United States Championship at SummerSlam. They doubt the champion could smash Knight if they meet in a title bout.

Triple H comments on LA Knight not winning at WWE Money in the Bank

As mentioned, LA Knight was a top favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank contract this year. Fans were disappointed to see Knight lose on a life-changing opportunity, but Triple H looks at the situation differently. He insisted that great things come to those who wait.

"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait, and that rise is just getting started," said Triple H.

It remains to be seen if Knight will confront Theory on this week's SmackDown. The latter is currently not involved in a major feud. But with SummerSlam five weeks away, Theory and The Megastar can use an intense rivalry to set up a big match at the upcoming premium live event.

