Fans slam Austin Theory for boring title reign; compare him to former champion who had it for one day

WWE fans recently took to Twitter to slam Austin Theory for his boring reign as United States Champion.
Austin Theory's current title reign has sparked comparisons with Dolph Ziggler, who held the title for one day. Ever since Austin Theory won the United States Championship last year, he has done everything in his power to hold onto the title.
Although he has enjoyed a 226-day reign as US Champion, he has failed to deliver the level of matches that Gunther has done with the Intercontinental Champion. His title reign has been on the receiving end of some criticism from fans and pundits. Even his WrestleMania win against John Cena seemingly didn't catapult him to superstardom like many expected it would have done.
According to fans, he hasn't been involved in many notable storylines as of late, and his matches have been subpar, unlike Gunther.
Recently, a question was posted to social media which compared Theory's title reign to the one Dolph Ziggler had, where he vacated the title two days later for no apparent reason in 2017 after winning it in a Triple Threat match against Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode.
Fans were quick to respond to the tweet, with many stating that Theory has failed to garner interest that even Ziggler's one-day reign had done.
Check out some of the reactions below:
One fan stated that anything with Dolph Ziggler would be interesting.
One fan hinted that Ziggler should end Theory's reign.
One fan recalled that while Theory's reign is boring, it isn't as boring as Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental Championship reign.
Austin Theory recently lost to Rey Mysterio in a dark match
A couple of weeks ago, SmackDown took place in London, England. After the conclusion of the show, Theory and Rey Mysterio competed in a dark match. Both men put on a good showing.
However, Rey emerged victorious after he pinned Theory in the ring. Although this was a non-title match, this could maybe lead to an onscreen program between the two men and would make for interesting television.
This will be Rey's first major feud since he last feuded with his son Dominik and The Judgment Day. This will also be Theory's first major storyline in a long time, and competing against someone like Rey Mysterio can help elevate his career.
It will be interesting to see WWE pull the trigger on this storyline and the two face-off at SummerSlam.
What do you think of Austin Theory's United States title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.
WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.