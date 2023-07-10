Fans slam Austin Theory for boring title reign; compare him to former champion who had it for one day

WWE fans recently took to Twitter to slam Austin Theory for his boring reign as United States Champion.

Austin Theory's current title reign has sparked comparisons with Dolph Ziggler, who held the title for one day. Ever since Austin Theory won the United States Championship last year, he has done everything in his power to hold onto the title.

Although he has enjoyed a 226-day reign as US Champion, he has failed to deliver the level of matches that Gunther has done with the Intercontinental Champion. His title reign has been on the receiving end of some criticism from fans and pundits. Even his WrestleMania win against John Cena seemingly didn't catapult him to superstardom like many expected it would have done.

According to fans, he hasn't been involved in many notable storylines as of late, and his matches have been subpar, unlike Gunther.

Recently, a question was posted to social media which compared Theory's title reign to the one Dolph Ziggler had, where he vacated the title two days later for no apparent reason in 2017 after winning it in a Triple Threat match against Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode.

Fans were quick to respond to the tweet, with many stating that Theory has failed to garner interest that even Ziggler's one-day reign had done.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Eshan @Eshan890 @patricktheheel At least the Dolph Ziggler one created some interest (yeah they did nothing with it but still) unlike Theory's reign which outside of Cena has nobody interested in it @patricktheheel At least the Dolph Ziggler one created some interest (yeah they did nothing with it but still) unlike Theory's reign which outside of Cena has nobody interested in it

TygerClawGaming @MarkCan48464379 @patricktheheel 200 days of Theory. Somehow he's done less as champion than Dolph...like he had a match with John Cena who Im told is the GOAT, he won and he ain't done anything since or even before @patricktheheel 200 days of Theory. Somehow he's done less as champion than Dolph...like he had a match with John Cena who Im told is the GOAT, he won and he ain't done anything since or even before

Last time I was interested in Theory's reign was when he defended against Edge. Cena/Theory was meh and it has been even more meh since then @patricktheheel At least the Dolph thing was interestingLast time I was interested in Theory's reign was when he defended against Edge. Cena/Theory was meh and it has been even more meh since then @patricktheheel At least the Dolph thing was interestingLast time I was interested in Theory's reign was when he defended against Edge. Cena/Theory was meh and it has been even more meh since then

One fan stated that anything with Dolph Ziggler would be interesting.

#Cooperville @ChezyVaun @patricktheheel Anything with Dolph going over should be everyone’s choice @patricktheheel Anything with Dolph going over should be everyone’s choice

One fan hinted that Ziggler should end Theory's reign.

𝔔𝔲𝔢𝔢𝔫𝔒𝔉𝔚𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔩𝔦𝔫𝔤 (MJF ERA 😈) @Wrestling_Loser @patricktheheel Ziggler's gimmick should be to deliver 18 minute bangers on ppvs and ending bad title reigns @patricktheheel Ziggler's gimmick should be to deliver 18 minute bangers on ppvs and ending bad title reigns

One fan recalled that while Theory's reign is boring, it isn't as boring as Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental Championship reign.

The Big Dawg @HonoraryUceSzn @patricktheheel Everyone complaining about Theory’s reign being boring must have forgot Nakamura’s ‘21-‘22 IC title reign @patricktheheel Everyone complaining about Theory’s reign being boring must have forgot Nakamura’s ‘21-‘22 IC title reign

Austin Theory recently lost to Rey Mysterio in a dark match

A couple of weeks ago, SmackDown took place in London, England. After the conclusion of the show, Theory and Rey Mysterio competed in a dark match. Both men put on a good showing.

However, Rey emerged victorious after he pinned Theory in the ring. Although this was a non-title match, this could maybe lead to an onscreen program between the two men and would make for interesting television.

This will be Rey's first major feud since he last feuded with his son Dominik and The Judgment Day. This will also be Theory's first major storyline in a long time, and competing against someone like Rey Mysterio can help elevate his career.

It will be interesting to see WWE pull the trigger on this storyline and the two face-off at SummerSlam.

What do you think of Austin Theory's United States title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

