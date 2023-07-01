Spoiler: Austin Theory loses to former WWE Champion after SmackDown goes off the air

WWE SmackDown this week emanated from The O2 Arena in the UK, and was an eventful one at that.

As the show drew to a close, AJ Styles and Karrion Kross worked a dark match that saw The Phenomenal One pick up a victory. It looks like The Phenomenal One will feud with The Doomwalker as we head into the summer.

Austin Theory appeared next, as the current United States Champion took on Rey Mysterio. The duo worked a match on Monday Night RAW earlier this year, which A-Town Down won.

However, this time around, the champion ate a pinfall loss to the Hall of Famer. While the bout was non-title, it won't be out of the realm of possibility that WWE books the two stars in a program heading into the summer.

Rey Mysterio's last major feud was against his son Dom which culminated in a victory for the masked legend on The Grandest Stage of Them All. At 48 years young, The Biggest Little Man still has a lot to offer.

Does the Hall of Famer have another championship reign left in his career? Is Karrion Kross the right opponent for AJ Styles this summer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes