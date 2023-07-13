WWE Creative has failed 25-year-old top SmackDown Superstar, according to wrestling veteran Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes WWE Creative, led by Chief Content Officer Triple H, has failed the current United States Champion Austin Theory.

Theory made his main roster debut in 2020. Although he returned briefly to NXT, the 25-year-old was again drafted to the Red Brand in 2021. He has since received a significant push that saw him win the Money in the Bank briefcase and the United States Championship. Earlier this year, Theroy was drafted from RAW to SmackDown. Nevertheless, he has not had a major storyline since his angle with John Cena on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Despite the company initially giving Theory a significant push, Disco Inferno believes WWE Creative has failed the United States Champion. He explained his opinion during a recent episode of Keepin' It 100.

"Well, Creative has failed him, right? Because he should be an easy guy to get a storyline right now. He's U.S. Champion, like they're not... It's kinda weird they have nothing for you, but you have a belt. Why does he still have the belt?" Inferno said. [From 10:06 to 10:22]

Austin Theory has defended his WWE United States Championship a few times since WrestleMania

After defeating John Cena in a United States Championship match at WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory defended his title several times at live events. He also put his championship on the line in a few televised matches.

The 25-year-old defeated Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed to retain his title at Backlash. He then beat Sheamus in another title match on SmackDown last May. In June, Theory had another successful title defense against Jey Uso. His latest championship bout came last Friday when he defeated Sheamus again to retain his title.

