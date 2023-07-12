[PHOTO] 25-year-old WWE Superstar shows off ripped physique following monumental victory

Following a monumental victory on last week's SmackDown, 25-year-old WWE Superstar Austin Theory took to his Instagram stories and showed off his ripped physique.

Theory is the current United States Champion. He went in a bout against Sheamus on last week's SmackDown episode with the title on the line. However, the champion retained his title with some help from Pretty Deadly as they distracted The Celtic Warrior, which led to Theory winning via pinfall.

Recently, the United States Champion posted a photo of his incredible physique on his Instagram story.

You can check out the screenshot of his photo below:

Austin Theory via his Instagram Story

Austin Theory has quickly made a big name for himself in WWE as he won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2022 and is now the Undisputed United States Champion. He has faced some of the biggest names in the business, including John Cena, Edge, and Rey Mysterio.

Austin Theory took shots at WWE legends after his bout against Sheamus on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown showcased one of the best storylines of The Bloodline this past Friday. However, due to the show only being two-hour long, after Austin Theory defeated Sheamus, he seemingly gave an interview backstage, which was not televised.

Recently a fan posted a video from Theory's Instagram story on Twitter, which showcased the interview. The champion can be seen talking about John Cena, Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus. You can check out the video here.

Here is what he said:

"You see I went out there once again and beat Sheamus like I said I would do. Rey Mysterio? Beaten him. The rated-R Superstar Edge? Beaten him. Mr. You can't see me John Cena, guess what? Beat him too. But everybody seems to just talk and all I do is win. Why? Because I do this all day. Every single day I wake up this is on my mind. This championship. I can't be touched!"

Austin Theory @_Theory1 In the middle of it all In the middle of it all🚀 https://t.co/SROefPkhOh

Only time will tell who is going to be Theory's next opponent. Meanwhile, a lot of fans want LA Knight to go up against him at WWE SummerSlam.

