[VIDEO] Unseen footage of current WWE champion firing shots at John Cena, Sheamus, Edge, and others comes to light

Unseen footage of current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory firing shots at John Cena, Sheamus, Edge, and Rey Mysterio has come to light.

Last week's WWE SmackDown episode saw Austin Theory retain his title against Sheamus. However, a backstage segment of him giving an interview was not shown on television. It can be due to time constraints as The Tribal Court took more than half of the episode.

A fan tweeted out Austin Theory's Instagram story in which he can be seen firing shots at Cena, Edge, and Rey after his bout against Sheamus. He said that he has beaten all of these superstars and he can't be touched because all he does is win while others only talk.

"You see, I went out there once again and beat Sheamus like I said I would do. Rey Mysterio? Beaten him. The Rated-R Superstar, Edge? Beaten him. Mr. You can't see me, John Cena, guess what? Beat him too. But everybody seems to just talk and all I do is win. Why? Because I do this all day. Every single day I wake up this is on my mind. This championship. I can't be touched!"

You can check out the video below:

LA Knight should challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam, believes Bill Apter

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, host Dr. Chris Featherstone talked about the idea of LA Knight going against Theory for the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam 2023. Veteran Bill Apter agreed and said that it would be a great matchup.

"I agree; that would be great," said Bill Apter.

🌰 TheBastardNoah🌰 @TheBastardNoah When Austin Theory goes A-Town down and loses the U.S Title at SummerSlam to everybody say it LA Knight yeah its going to be awesome When Austin Theory goes A-Town down and loses the U.S Title at SummerSlam to everybody say it LA Knight yeah its going to be awesome https://t.co/iO1nceBK4R

Fans want to see LA Knight win a championship soon, as he was also the favorite to win the MITB briefcase. However, it seems like WWE has better plans in store for the megastar. Only time will tell if he'll get a chance to fight for the United States Championship against Theory at SummerSlam or not.

Do you think LA Knight should win the United States Championship at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes