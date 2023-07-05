40-year-old star could challenge Austin Theory for the United States Title at WWE SummerSlam 2023, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes LA Knight is the right candidate to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

It's no secret that the 40-year-old was the favorite to win the recent Men's Money in the Bank match. Despite coming inches close to unhooking the briefcase, Damain Priest took him down at the last second and won the bout.

As expected, fans were disappointed, as LA Knight has become one of the most popular WWE stars, organically getting over by striking a chord with the viewers.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, host Dr. Chris Featherstone pitched the idea of the SmackDown Superstar possibly challenging US Champion Austin Theory at SummerSlam 2023. Bill Apter responded in the affirmative to this.

"I agree; that would be great," said Bill Apter. [34:13 - 34:15]

WWE broadcaster Corey Graves also wants a match between LA Knight and Austin Theory

A couple of months ago, on his podcast After The Bell, Corey Graves spoke about the range of performers LA Knight could collide with on SmackDown.

The WWE commentator added that a match between the 40-year-old performer and US Champion Austin Theory was capable of stealing any show.

"Look at the Friday night side of things. Think of the faces that LA Knight is gonna get to mix it up with. LA Knight and Austin Theory. That's a cool matchup right there," said Corey Graves.

While recent reports suggest WWE could be planning to pit LA Knight against Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2023, it remains to be seen how things pan out.

The social media sensation seems set to clash with Ricochet at the upcoming event, which could leave the door open for a match between Knight and Theory.

Are you excited about a match between the former IMPACT Wrestling Champion and Austin Theory at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section.

