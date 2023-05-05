"That's a cool matchup right there" - WWE star wants LA Knight to go after top champion in a brand new feud

WWE announcer Corey Graves feels that LA Knight feuding with Austin Theory for the United States title could fetch big money for the company.

During the WWE Draft, the current US champ Theory switched brands from RAW to SmackDown. This change will lead to newer matchups for the champ on the blue brand. The youngster is already regarded as one of the future stars of the company, having picked up a win over the legendary John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

On the latest episode of After the Bell, Graves mentioned that the recent Draft will allow several fresh matchups on both brands. He stated that he would love to see Knight pick up a feud with the incoming United States Champion Austin Theory on SmackDown.

"Look at the Friday night side of things. Think of the faces that LA Knight is gonna get to mix it up with. LA Knight and Austin Theory. That's a cool matchup right there." [From 12:42 - 12:50]

LA Knight is a crowd favorite in WWE

Back in 2022, Knight walked into the blue brand as Max Dupri, founder of Maximum Male Models. However, the gimmick was dead on arrival, and the entire faction did not do anything noteworthy.

After Triple H took charge of creative, Knight reverted to his older personality and became an instant hit with the WWE Universe. Despite facing some losses on the main roster, the 40-year-old star continues to draw cheers from the fans everywhere he goes.

With the fans strongly behind him, this could be the opportunity for the outspoken star to capitalize on his momentum and win a major title on the main roster.

Are you excited for Knight's future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

