LA Knight receives high praise from top WWE Superstar ahead of SummerSlam

LA Knight is among the most popular WWE Superstars heading into SummerSlam. Knight also recently received some high praise from Seth Rollins, who called him a "throwback" superstar from the Attitude Era.

The current SmackDown star has been on the rise since he returned to his "LA Knight" gimmick after starting off as Max Dupri last year. He's been receiving a lot of cheers from fans in attendance and getting a lot of love online. He's also been complimented by several people within the wrestling business.

In an interview with Fox News, Seth Rollins discussed Knight's potential amid recent criticism of how he's been booked. He did not win Money in the Bank and did not become the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship despite pleas from fans.

"The LA Knight thing, he\s got a call and response thing with the audience," Rollins said."He's got that feeling that he's being held down a little bit. He's got that chip on his shoulder. And, in some ways, he's just a throwback to the Attitude Era."

Rollins also addressed the comparisons to megastars like The Rock and Steve Austin.

"I know he's received a lot of comparisons to The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, some people mocking him for that. But, I mean, those two are some of the most popular superstars in the history of our industry. I think any comparison you're going to get to them, especially from a popularity standpoint, is a win."

Knight received plenty of cheers on Friday's episode of SmackDown in New Orleans. He went off on all the members of Hit Row before defeating Ashante "Thee" Adonis to regain some momentum after losing last week's Fatal 4-Way match in the United States Championship Invitational.

LA Knight set to compete at SummerSlam

Some fans were in disbelief when LA Knight lost in the United States Championship Invitational and missed out on being booked for SummerSlam. However, it seems like WWE has plans for Knight after announcing the SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim.

The first two participants announced by WWE were Knight and Sheamus. They are also set to go one-on-one on this week's episode of SmackDown, which is the go-home show before the biggest event of the summer.

Not winning the US Championship Invitational might have been a good thing for Knight and the other participants. Santos Escobar vs. Austin Theory for the US Title was bumped onto the first SmackDown after SummerSlam.

Will LA Knight finally have his moment at SummerSlam and win the Battle Royal?