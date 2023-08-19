LA Knight to dethrone unexpected WWE champion after ending his storyline with The Miz? Analyzing Hall of Famer's suggestion

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes only one superstar can dethrone the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General made his main roster debut on SmackDown in April 2022. Nearly two months later, he defeated Ricochet to capture the Intercontinental Championship. He has since defended the title against several top superstars, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman. The 35-year-old recently surpassed 430 days as Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed who could be Gunther's next opponent after Chad Gable. He suggested LA Knight.

"LA Knight. He's the guy that definitely could step into that spot and you can, you know, get behind him. And then, of course, with Gunther, that dude you're gonna hate him. That's made in heaven, you know what I mean? But that's the one guy I see right now that got the spark behind him, that zeal behind him, to actually step into that spot," he said. [From 44:21 to 44:53]

The Hall of Famer added:

"I'm not booking anything... I'm just saying if there was a guy, that would be the guy. That's it." [From 45:37 to 45:48]

Check out the entire video below:

Is LA Knight winning the WWE Intercontinental Title a logical suggestion?

Since reverting to his LA Knight persona after a few months of playing Max Dupri on SmackDown, the 40-year-old has become one of the most popular superstars in WWE. However, he is yet to receive the push that fans are expecting.

As history has seen superstars get extremely popular before quickly losing their hype, Booker T's suggestion for LA Knight seems logical because the company has to capitalize on the SmackDown star's current momentum and push him to the next level.

Although LA Knight being on the Blue Brand while Gunther is one RAW could seem like a problem for Booker T's suggestion to happen. But it's not a problem since the company had already booked the leader of the "Yeah!" movement against RAW star The Miz recently.

Hence, he could later appear on RAW and SmackDown and go after The Ring General when he finishes his feud with The Miz. Ending Gunther's historic reign would definitely establish Knight as a top WWE Superstar.

