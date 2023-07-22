WWE Legend making in-ring return for the first time in 7 years to wrestle LA Knight would be a good idea, according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes WWE should book LA Knight against a 51-year-old legend.

Knight has been an active competitor on SmackDown since mid-2022. The 40-year-old is currently one of the most popular superstars on the blue brand. However, he has recently been criticized for allegedly "ripping off" The Rock. Meanwhile, The Brahma Bull has not competed since 2016, when he defeated Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell now believes bringing back The Rock to square off against LA Knight would be a good idea, as he explained on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast.

"LA Knight is gonna make a big big difference. And bringing him back against The Rock I think would be a good idea," Mantell said.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE could benefit from LA Knight

Despite being among the highest names in merchandise sales, LA Knight has yet to receive a significant push in the Stamford-based company. Last night, he failed to earn a United States Championship shot after losing the United States Title Invitational Fatal Four Way.

However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes the 40-year-old could become a major asset for the company because fans are supporting him.

"They [WWE] look at merchandise sales. This guy is number one, this female wrestler is number two, number three, [and] so on. Not long that he's been there, he's already number four in merchandise sales. He was number four in losing matches. He lost... five or six in a row. But it doesn't matter because the fans are telling the promotion, 'Listen, we'll support this guy if you put him in something.' And if you put him in something now, what's that tell WWE? Oh, if we make him more high-profile, more merchandise will sell. I want to commend him in doing a great job," he said on Story Time with Dutch Mantell.

