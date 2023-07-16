Wrestling veteran shares interesting stat about LA Knight; details why WWE should make him more "high-profile"

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels it could be a good business decision for the company to push LA Knight as a top star.

The 40-year-old star has almost become a veteran in the wrestling business. After making a name on the independent circuit and in TNA, he signed with WWE in 2021. Since then, he has done some remarkable work in NXT and on the main roster. Of late, Knight's stock is very high with fans, and he looks poised for a great run on the blue brand.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran pointed out that Knight was one of WWE's top names in terms of merchandise sales. He revealed that the company likes to push the stars selling merch. Mantell claimed that The Megastar grabbed the number four position in merch sales without a significant push.

According to the former WWE manager, Knight could become a massive asset for the promotion if they pushed him to the top.

"They [WWE] look at merchandise sales. This guy is number one, this female wrestler is number two, number three, [and] so on. No longer that he's been there, he's already number four in merchandise sales. He was number four in losing matches. He lost (...) five or six in a row. But it doesn't matter because the fans are telling the promotion, 'Listen, we'll support this guy if you put him in something.' And if you put him in something now, what's that tell WWE? Oh, if we make him more high-profile, more merchandise will sell. I want to commend him in [sic] doing a great job." [1:28 - 2:22]

Teddy Long feels LA Knight can replace Roman Reigns as WWE's top star

In a recent conversation, former SmackDown general manager and Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated that Knight could be WWE's next big star. He explained that with Roman Reigns working a part-time schedule, The Megastar could fill those shoes and lead the company.

"LA Knight. Not so much that I love LA Knight, I just watch this guy. He has a lot of talent. They may not be giving him his just due. But I think he's gonna be a big star, man," Long said on The Wrestling Time Machine.

LA Knight will feature on SmackDown next Friday in a fatal for-way match against Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Cameron Grimes as part of the United States Championship Invitational.

