Hall of Famer names popular SmackDown star who could lead WWE after Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long feels LA Knight is the right man to step into the shoes of Roman Reigns and lead the company.

Over the last few months, Knight has been getting overwhelmingly positive reactions from the crowd. The WWE Universe is firmly behind the Megastar. His promos and character work have made him one of the most over stars in the company at the moment.

This week on The Wrestling Machine podcast, Long claimed that as Roman looks at a part-time schedule, the creative team can use LA Knight to fill in those shoes. He claimed that Knight is a talented star and the company needs to start pushing him to the top.

"LA Knight. Not so much that I love LA Knight, I just watch this guy. He has a lot of talent. They may not be giving him his just due. But I think he's gonna be a big star, man." [From 1:55 - 2:10]

LA Knight made an appearance on WWE SmackDown

WWE is organizing a United States Championship Invitational to determine the next challenger for Austin Theory. This week on SmackDown, Santos Escobar, AJ Styles, Butch and Grayson Waller competed in a fatal four-way match which was won by Escobar.

Later LA Knight showed up and put the champ on notice, claiming that he had set his sights on the US title. He stated that Theory's days as champion are numbered because he is now coming after the gold.

Knight will be in action next week on SmackDown. He will compete against Cameron Grimes, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio in another fatal four-way match in the United States Championship Invitational.

