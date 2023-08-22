"Don't wanna blow smoke but have to be honest" -LA Knight addresses current WWE status

LA Knight recently addressed his current status in WWE, claiming he was not initially positioned to become a top superstar.

Knight signed with the Stamford-based company in 2021 to kick off his second run after a brief stint several years earlier. Last year, he made his main roster debut as Max Dupri, Maximum Male Model's leader. However, he later dropped his Max Dupri gimmick and returned to being LA Knight. Since then, his popularity has skyrocketed. He is currently one of the most popular superstars in WWE.

During a recent interview with Breakfast Television, Knight commented on his current status in the company, stating that he was not positioned to be there.

"I don't wanna blow smoke but I just have to be honest. I wasn't positioned to be there. I wasn't positioned for this to happen. And so for it to happen that quickly, and for it to happen that strong, and with none of that extra push or support or whatever, and now we're making that happen, it's a whole other level. So, I think with that, the people have jumped on board, jumping on the gravy train, yeah! And we're gonna ride that thing all the way to the da*n top," he said. [7:15 - 7:43]

LA Knight to dethrone WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther?

Since his main roster debut last year, Gunther has become one of the company's top superstars. The Ring General has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 430 days.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes LA Knight could be the right guy to end Gunther's historic title reign, as he disclosed on the Hall of Fame podcast.

"LA Knight. He's the guy that definitely could step into that spot and you can, you know, get behind him. And then, of course, with Gunther, that dude you're gonna hate him. That's made in heaven, you know what I mean? But that's the one guy I see right now that got the spark behind him, that zeal behind him, to actually step into that spot," Booker said. "[LA Knight has said he doesn't need a championship to validate his run, but a championship would definitely help boost his run to the next level.] I'm not booking anything... I'm just saying if there was a guy, that would be the guy. That's it."

