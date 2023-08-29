LA Knight needs one sole thing to become a bigger star; WWE might have made a mistake, says wrestling veteran

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes LA Knight needs one thing to become a bigger star in the Stamford-based company.

Knight rejoined WWE in 2021. After spending nearly a year in NXT, he made his main roster debut on SmackDown in 2022. He has since become one of the most popular superstars on the roster. The Megastar is currently feuding with The Miz. The two are scheduled to square off at Payback on Saturday.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Vince Russo addressed Knight's status in the Stamford-based company. He pointed out that he believes Knight needs a "strong antagonist." However, he does not think WWE has built "strong heels."

"So, I'm watching his face-to-face with The Miz and something is just missing for me... Bro, he needs a strong antagonist. In other words, Austin would've never been Austin without McMahon. Never in a million years. He would've been a strong character. He would've been over. He would've never reached legendary status," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"It was that strong antagonist. The Miz is not that strong antagonist. And bro, I don't really know who that strong antagonist is on that roster because they really haven't built any strong heels. But I think that's what's missing, bro, somebody that's a heel, that's got heat, that's got a little bit of authority, that the people hate, that he can go up face to face. I think that's what's missing. I don't think that's anything he's doing." [2:00 - 3:13]

Konnan believes WWE will find "a strong antagonist" for LA Knight

During the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan agreed with Vince Russo's take on LA Knight's status. However, he believes the Stamford-based company will find the "strong antagonist" Russo talked about for LA Knight.

Meanwhile, Konnan claimed Knight would become a "superstar" when "the writing catches up to the audience."

"I wouldn't disagree with that. I think they're gonna find that person but he's right now the people have made him a star. He sells a lot of shirts if you watch RAW. There's a lot of shirts. He's mega over. (...) People love this cat. Bro, even the commentator, they said something like, 'yeah!' They love that, you know, 'Let me talk to ya, yeah!' (...) Bro, he's mega over. And I said this today when we were reviewing RAW, when the writing catches up to the audience, this guy's gonna be a superstar." [3:16 - 3:56]

