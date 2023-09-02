LA Knight names the one thing he must accomplish in WWE

LA Knight recently disclosed that winning championships in WWE is necessary for him to achieve his goals.

Knight competed in several promotions following his departure from the Stamford-based company in 2014. He held several titles, including the IMPACT World Championship, NWA World Tag Team titles, and FSW Heavyweight title. Since returning to WWE, the Megastar has only held the Million Dollar Championship in NXT. Despite his enormous popularity, he has yet to capture any title on the main roster.

Speaking to Interstate 70 Sports Media, Knight addressed the necessity of him winning a title in the Stamford-based company.

"It's necessary for me. People might have different philosophies of whether it's necessary for you to be popular. No, maybe it's not necessary to be popular but for me, to be where I want to be and do what I want to do, I think it's very necessary because you can't be in those conversations as far as who's the best now or maybe even possibly all time unless you've held those titles. So, is it necessary from a popularity standpoint? Maybe not, but is it necessary for me and what I want to accomplish? Yeah," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

LA Knight teased going after a major WWE championship after Payback. Check out the details here.

LA Knight believes another WWE star is jealous of him

Over the past few weeks, LA Knight has been engaged in a heated feud with The Miz on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. The two superstars will now square off at Payback.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Talk STL ahead of the WWE Premium Live Event, Knight claimed The Awesome One is jealous of him.

"So, I don't know, you know this past Monday he dressed up like me and that makes sense, doesn't it? Because I think I'd said last week on RAW he is jealous of me and you know why? Because he always wanted to be me. Now, I'm not saying that he knew who LA Knight was years ago, but what I mean is he wanted the level of success that I've come across. He wanted the adulation that I've come across. He's wanted the reactions that I've gotten, people chanting his name, quoting him. And instead, the best reaction he's ever gotten in his entire career was walking out as me just a couple nights ago on RAW."

LA Knight broke character to send a bold & honest message to WWE regarding his booking ahead of a major event. Check it out here.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here