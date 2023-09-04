LA Knight makes heartbreaking statement about Bray Wyatt's last WWE match

LA Knight recently opened up about being the last superstar to face Bray Wyatt in WWE.

Nearly two years after his release, Bray Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based company last October. He later entered a feud with LA Knight on SmackDown. The two superstars squared off in Wyatt's only televised match in his second WWE run at Royal Rumble 2023, which saw The Eater of Worlds emerge victorious. Nearly 10 days ago, Wyatt tragically passed away, aged 36.

Speaking on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Knight addressed being Wyatt's last opponent. The Megastar disclosed that he cannot take pride in that fact because he wishes he was not.

"I mean, that was the last televised match. But then we did a series of those matches on live events for like the next, I want to say, three weeks to a month after that. But I mean, that’s that's essentially where I, where I cut my teeth on Smackdown was in that whole feud, you know. So you know, it's kind of goes back to what I said on Smackdown last week, which is sometimes your biggest foes can be your biggest helpers. And in a lot of ways, that whole interaction, that whole story kind of helped to get me the visibility to get me where I am now," he said.

The SmackDown star added:

"So, yeah, so. It's tough to take pride in the fact that I was his last match because I wish I wasn't. So I really don't know how to think about that one, other than the fact that I can look at it in a way of just, you know, I made the most of that opportunity. I'm grateful for the opportunity that I had there to make that work. And I think it's it's one of the big reasons why I'm doing what I'm doing now."

LA Knight defeated The Miz at WWE Payback

After winning the 25-man Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam, LA Knight entered a feud with The Miz on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. The two superstars squared off last night at Payback. Although The Awesome One almost pinned The Megastar a few times, the latter emerged victorious.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton after the match, Knight addressed his victory over the two-time Grand Slam Champion.

"[We've heard The Miz before refer to you as a flash in the pan. So, what are you gonna say now that you kinda embarrassed him out there?] I'm pretty sure I just flashed his pans, as far as I know. So, let me talk to ya. The guy out here runs his mouth, well, for the better part of the last month or so. And what did he do? He got dropped on his head again because that's how it goes down."

